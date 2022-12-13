Factories using 3 chemicals have until Thursday to register for 2023 import quota
Factories using controlled chemicals are required to register and provide details on their production processes within this week, as the government tries to crack down on the production of narcotics.
Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Tuesday that more than 140 factories have been found to use sodium cyanide, benzyl cyanide and benzyl chloride and they are required to provide details on their consumption of these chemicals.
The import and export of these chemicals was suspended on November 21 to ensure all control measures are in place to ensure they are not used to make methamphetamine, he said.
Jullapong Thaweesri, director-general of the Industrial Works Department, said that since import-export was suspended, his department has been working on finding the exact quantity that is available in the country.
He said from now on, the import of these three chemicals will be approved on a case-by-case basis once control measures have been drafted.
Jullapong said each factory will have to justify their stocks and purchase of the chemicals by providing details of exactly how much is used.
He said importers, exporters and end users of these three chemicals are also required to register and provide details of consumption on the department’s website by Thursday (December 15).
He added that his department should have the import quotas of these chemicals for 2023 approved and ready within next month.
However, factories that fail to meet the Thursday deadline can register later, but the department will take time to approve their import quota, Jullapong said.