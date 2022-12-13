Factories using 3 chemicals have until Thursday to register for 2023 import quota

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Tuesday that more than 140 factories have been found to use sodium cyanide, benzyl cyanide and benzyl chloride and they are required to provide details on their consumption of these chemicals.

The import and export of these chemicals was suspended on November 21 to ensure all control measures are in place to ensure they are not used to make methamphetamine, he said.

Jullapong Thaweesri, director-general of the Industrial Works Department, said that since import-export was suspended, his department has been working on finding the exact quantity that is available in the country.