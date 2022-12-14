US’ Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees and Migration discusses humanitarian cooperation with Foreign Affairs Ministry

Mrs Noyes commended Thailand for its long-standing contribution in assisting and protecting a large number of displaced persons in the region, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday. It added that both sides exchanged information and views on the humanitarian situations and the provision of humanitarian assistance to people in need, including possibilities to cooperate in providing durable solutions for them.

On this occasion, the Thai side reaffirmed its readiness to assist and cooperate with the United States in accordance with Thailand’s national policies and laws, international humanitarian principles, and humanitarian tradition.