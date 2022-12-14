Green-certified buildings in Bangkok command a premium of 4%-11%

According to JLL research, 42% of Grade A office stock is green certified across 14 cities. In Hong Kong, where only 29% of Grade A office stock is green certified, JLL research found the rental premium for LEED Platinum buildings is 28%, the highest in the region. Seoul, with 37% of offices green certified, is commanding a rental premium between 7% to 22%.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, where 90% of the Grade A office stock is green certified, rental premiums stood stand between 4% and 9%, with the highest rental premium commanded by buildings certified with BCA Green Mark Gold, Gold Plus or Platinum levels. Among Indian cities, despite the high availability of green-certified Grade A office stock, the green premium is highest in Mumbai (up to 20%) and lowest in Chennai (up to 12%).

Amornrut Det-Udomsap, Head of Sustainability Services at JLLThailand, said “Retrofitting existing buildings in Bangkok to achieve green certification has become increasingly sought after by landlords, who are concerned about remaining competitive in the market that has seen increases in both supply and demand for certified buildings. The business case for retrofitting is strong, not only is it cost-effective, but it is the quickest way to accelerate decarbonization in the built environment.”

According to JLL research, organisations in the Asia Pacific are already prioritising efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (70%), smart and efficient lighting systems (66%) as well as low energy appliances (63%) as part of their retrofitting agenda – with one in two businesses planning to retrofit and refurbish their workplace by 2025.