Lipe’s Sea Gypsy pupils battle workers to protect their passage to school

On Tuesday, the students told local reporters that other access to the school have been blocked so they tried to protect the only remaining passage. They said the workers have already put up an iron fence to block the school entrance so they had to climb over it into and out of the school.

They decided to fight the workers to prevent them from further reinforcing the fence to prevent students from climbing.

“We cried, we begged. We rarely slept because we had to take turns to watch over the passage. If we don’t watch it, they will come to extend the fence,” a student said.

The students said workers also hit their hands when they tried to yank away steep pipes from the workers and students turned to seek help from policemen guarding the spot to no avail.

Sukhon Pa-ah, a resident of the Urak Lawoi community, said the road, which the tycoon claimed to own, has been used by local villagers for over 100 years as a passage to school, to a local hospital and to the beach.

Earlier, the community sent an open letter to the PM’s Office to seek help and Thatchayanut Jiathanakan, secretary to PM’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai, has visited the island.

Thatchayanut said Anucha would visit Satun to hear the complaints of local people on Wednesday and Thursday during hearings to be held at the Satun provincial administration.

The sea gipsy people in the community said they have been using the road since 1909 so they wondered why the Satun land office could issue a land document to cover the public road.

In their complaint sent to the National Human Rights Commission late last month, the Urak Lawoi people said a woman, Dara Angchotphan, somehow managed to get a NorSor3 document to claim ownership of a plot that also covers the road in 2014.

Dara then sold the land to Komsak Eiewlek, who has been trying to occupy the land and evict Urak Lawoi people, leading to legal lawsuits.

The complaint said Komsak sent his workers to erect an iron fence to block the passage that the community has been using since 1909 as access to the school, a local hospital, a graveyard and access to the sea.

Gen Surin Pikulthong, a former chairman of a committee in charge of solving problems of sea Gypsies, said the Sea Gypsies on Lipe has migrated from Koh Lanta and two other islands to live on Lipe since the reign of King Rama V. Surin said their plight began since 1974 when the government announced the national park zone over their land. Their plights were later aggravated by tycoons who turned up to claim ownership over their land.