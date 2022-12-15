Residential electricity prices will remain stable for 4 months, regulator says
Home electricity rates will not rise in the first four months of next year, after the Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday said it would maintain the current price from January to April to help offset rising expenses faced by consumers.
The commission approved the National Energy Policy Council's proposal to keep the fuel tariff at 93.43 satang per unit for residential users and 190.44 satang per unit for other users.
“As a result, electricity charges for residential users will remain at 4.72 baht per unit, while other users will be charged 5.69 baht per unit," said commission secretary-general Komkrit Tantravanich.
He said factors affecting the fuel tariff calculation include fuel costs and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand's debt repayment potential.
"Thailand has to import natural gas to compensate for a decline in [domestically produced] gas," Komkrit added.
