31 arrested in World Cup gambling crackdown, police say

The police searched two locations in Bangkok and six in Chanthaburi on Wednesday. They found 20 gambling websites were being operated from the locations.

Police seized nine computers, 19 laptops, 31 computer monitors, 19 mobile phones, a camera, a whiteboard with a message promoting gambling, 21 bankbooks, a banknote counter, and three cars.

Police also seized 70 million baht. At Thursday’s press conference they said that 1.2 billion baht was circulating in the 20 gambling websites, which use pop-up ads to attract users.

Maj Gen Teeradej Thumsutee, commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said that the operators of the gambling websites advertise during the World Cup and that the websites are easily accessible.