Prayut calls for constructive cooperation as Asean-EU summit wraps up in Brussels

“I believe that the power of constructive cooperation can serve as a driving force for sustainable development. This will benefit peoples of Asean, the European Union and the world as a whole,” PM Prayut wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“During this transitional period, we need global unity. The benefits of our efforts will happen for our generation and our children and grandchildren in the future. We have to start immediately today,” he said.

The Thai prime minister was in Brussels, where leaders from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met with their counterparts from the European Union on Wednesday to celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations between the two regional groupings.

Prayut also wrote that the Asean-EU leaders discussed strategic partnerships between the groupings and exchanged views on global challenges, including post-Covid economic recovery, and changes brought about by the green and digital economies.

He noted that the meeting had economic significance as the EU is Asean’s third-largest trade partner, after China and the United States.

Last year’s trade volume between member countries of the two regional groupings totalled 215.9 billion euros (7.98 trillion baht), accounting for 10.6% of Asean’s total trade. The EU is Asean’s top source of foreign direct investment, with 144 billion euros (5.32 trillion baht) in cumulative FDI from the EU in Asean.