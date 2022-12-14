PM focuses on sustainability, cooperation in talks with EU leader in Brussels
Discussions between Thailand and the European Union (EU) focused on sustainable development, environmental protection, and security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, at the Asean-EU Summit in Brussels on Tuesday, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had talks with European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday as both sides aimed to increase cooperation between Asean and the EU.
Thailand and the EU are preparing to sign the Thai-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Anucha said without providing a timeframe.
"Thailand is ready to work closely with EU agencies in an open and creative manner," he quoted Prayut as saying.
The government spokesperson said Michel praised Thailand for its role in Asean and expressed hope for enhanced cooperation between Thailand and the EU.
Anucha said Prayut told Michel that the Bio-Circular-Green economic model would drive Thailand's economy towards sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions.
The EU is ready to cooperate with Thailand to enhance the private sector's ability to adhere to environmental standards and to expand investment to promote innovation and research on sustainability and environmental-protection goals.
Tuesday’s talk also covered cybersecurity, maritime security and counterterrorism, Anucha added.
