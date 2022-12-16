10% discount for long-distance bus passengers who avoid New Year holiday

Many Thais head to their hometowns to visit relatives over New Year, resulting in heavy traffic congestion and the so-called “seven dangerous days” of increased road accidents.

Passengers who book e-tickets via the app or at https://www.busticket.in.th/ for any domestic trips on December 21-27 and January 3-9 will receive 10% discount, said Transport Co’s president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit on Thursday.

“Also, holders of Transport Co membership cards will get double reward points for every booking in December,” he added.

The company is also offering free car check-ups for motorists from December 19-29 at its Rangsit service centre. The move aims to ensure that people’s vehicles are safe and roadworthy, reducing the chance of traffic accidents during New Year trips.

For more info, call (02) 901 2338