Thais warned drinking alcohol to ‘keep warm’ can lead to death from cold

“People in the North and Northeast often have a misconception that drinking alcohol warms the body during cold season,” Dr Manus Potaporn, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said on Thursday.

“In fact, drinking alcohol causes the capillaries under the skin to expand and make the body feel hot, but the body then cools down faster, causing hypothermia which can lead to organ failure and death.”

Alcohol also depresses the central nervous system, increasing the risk of falling asleep in cold weather without sufficient clothing to keep you warm, he added.

He also noted the negative impacts of alcohol on families and communities, especially drinking and driving, which is a leading cause of road accidents.

Dr Sarayuth Boonchaipanitwattana, director of the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment, said people should take care of themselves during the cold season by wearing warm clothes, eating healthy foods especially vegetables and fruits, drinking warm water, taking exercise, and bathing in warm water to keep their body temperature up.

He also advised against drinking alcohol in groups during the current surge in Covid-19 infections.

Sarayuth said the New Year presented an opportunity to stop drinking or using drugs. He said those who wanted to quit the habits could contact the 1165 addiction hotline or visit www.pmnidat.go.th