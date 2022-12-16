Ambitious FTI project to use plastic for paving roads makes headway

FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul told a press conference on Friday that this innovative road development project is one of the real examples of how Thailand is taking actual action to address the current environmental crisis.

He added that the second phase of the project, which will begin next year, will collaborate with the Department of Rural Roads to use recycled plastic on roads along a predetermined route.

This will help ensure that the country's innovation is viable and ready for widespread adoption.

Thailand will be one of the first countries in the world to come up with such an innovative project to manage plastic waste pollution on this scale, Kriengkrai said.

The recycled plastic roads will provide Thailand with a new potential business model based on the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy, he said.

Peerapong Jitsangiam, head of the research team from Chiang Mai University's Department of Civil Engineering, explained that the idea of using plastic as part of road construction was born after the researchers discovered some similar qualities between single-use plastic and asphalt.

He pointed out that it can be soft when heated and solidify when cooled. So, the team has spent the last 12 months attempting to quantify the appropriate amount of plastic waste to mix in the asphalt concrete mixture required to construct a road.

The researchers have moved on to the trial stage to assess the level of safety and durability of this new method of road building, constructing a road less than one kilometre long at Chiang Mai University for actual use during the pilot first phase.