AIS Playbox users told they won’t get to watch World Cup finals on the service

True announced on Friday that it would allow other IPTV operators to broadcast the final two matches for free. These are Morocco vs Croatia for 3rd place on Saturday, and France vs Argentina for first place on Sunday. Operators need to submit a written request to the company, which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights of the World Cup on the IPTV platform.

True also required other IPTV operators to specify how they will prevent infringements of intellectual property, such as illegal broadcasts via websites or mobile apps.

On November 25, Super Broadband Network (SBN) was issued an order by the Intellectual Property and International Trade Court to halt the broadcast of the football tournament following a request from True. True said that SBN could be violating its rights.

On Friday night, SBN told its customers that it had sent letters to True, the Intellectual Property and International Trade Court, and Sports Authority of Thailand, asking for the right to broadcast the last two matches of the World Cup. The letters cited True’s announcement. SBN said it had yet to receive an answer.