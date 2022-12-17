Alternative routes Bangkokians can take to avoid New Year traffic

For people heading Northeast, the following options are available:

• On Phahonyothin Highway, take a right turn at Phu Khae junction to Highway 21 (Phu Khae-Lom Sak), take a right turn again at Muang Khom intersection to Highway 2256 or turn left to Highway 205. Both lead to Highway 201 towards Chaiyaphum province.

• Those heading to Nakhon Ratchasima can use Highway 304 through Chachoengsao and Prachinburi.

• Drive to Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district before taking Highway 348 towards Buri Ram province.

Motorists heading North can:

• Take the Eastern ring road (Highway No 9) to Klong Luang in Pathum Thani before shifting to Highway 3214 and Highway 347. Then take a left turn at the Bang Pahan intersection in Ayutthaya towards the Asian Highway heading North to Ang Thong.

• Take the Western ring road (Highway No 9) before changing to Highway 340 and merging with Highway No 1 (Phahonyothin) on the way to Nakhon Sawan.

People heading South can take Highway No 35 (Rama II) and Highway No 4 (Phetchkasem).