Alternative routes Bangkokians can take to avoid New Year traffic
The Highway Police Division has come up with alternative routes Bangkokians can take when driving out of the city during the New Year holidays.
In an announcement on Facebook, the division offered the following options for motorists heading to eastern seaboard provinces:
• Highway No 7 motorway
• Highway No 304 through Bangkok’s Min Buri and Nong Chok districts
• Highway No 34 through Bangkok’s Bang Na district to Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district
• Elevated Bang Na-Chon Buri Expressway
• Highway No 3 (Sukhumvit).
For people heading Northeast, the following options are available:
• On Phahonyothin Highway, take a right turn at Phu Khae junction to Highway 21 (Phu Khae-Lom Sak), take a right turn again at Muang Khom intersection to Highway 2256 or turn left to Highway 205. Both lead to Highway 201 towards Chaiyaphum province.
• Those heading to Nakhon Ratchasima can use Highway 304 through Chachoengsao and Prachinburi.
• Drive to Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district before taking Highway 348 towards Buri Ram province.
Motorists heading North can:
• Take the Eastern ring road (Highway No 9) to Klong Luang in Pathum Thani before shifting to Highway 3214 and Highway 347. Then take a left turn at the Bang Pahan intersection in Ayutthaya towards the Asian Highway heading North to Ang Thong.
• Take the Western ring road (Highway No 9) before changing to Highway 340 and merging with Highway No 1 (Phahonyothin) on the way to Nakhon Sawan.
People heading South can take Highway No 35 (Rama II) and Highway No 4 (Phetchkasem).