Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s foundation makes merit to wish her speedy recovery

FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
SUNDAY, December 18, 2022

The Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation held a special merit-making ceremony to pray for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s recovery.

The ceremony, which included giving alms to nine monks, was held on Sunday at Bangkok’s Wat Thepsirintrawat Ratchaworawihan.

The Princess – the daughter of His Majesty the King and HRH Princess Soamsawali – is being treated at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for a heart-related ailment.

The foundation's advisory vice chairman Surakiart Sathirathai said the Princess, who is also the foundation's president, has worked hard in relieving the suffering of flood victims and has helped the foundation become a “centre of excellence in flood relief and management”.

“The Princess launched many policies to ensure operations are efficient and flood victims are given help quickly,” he said.

Surakiart added that the foundation’s executives and staff were grateful to the Princess for her royal grace.

