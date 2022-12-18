background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Freak of nature: Woman killed as sudden strong winds knock down power poles in Chanthaburi

SUNDAY, December 18, 2022

A woman was instantly killed when a power pole fell on her as she was walking around in a waterfall park in Chanthaburi province on Sunday morning, officials said.

The victim, identified as Nan-resident Tirat (surname withheld), 63, was visiting the Priew Waterfall National Park with six of her friends.

Her relatives said she and her friends drove to Chanthaburi and stayed overnight at a hotel on the beach before heading to the park on Sunday morning.

At about 8.30am, when Tirat was returning to her car, a sudden gust of strong wind knocked down four power poles and some trees. One of the poles landed directly on her, killing her instantly, officials said.

Freak of nature: Woman killed as sudden strong winds knock down power poles in Chanthaburi The park’s chief Thawat Jenkarn said the area will be closed to the public for three days, so the fallen trees and power poles can be removed.

Freak of nature: Woman killed as sudden strong winds knock down power poles in Chanthaburi The park's chief Thawat Jenkarn said the area will be closed to the public for three days, so the fallen trees and power poles can be removed.

