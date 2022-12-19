Fire damages 40th-floor condo unit on banks of Chao Phraya
A condominium unit in a luxury high-rise on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Klong San district was damaged by fire on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police reported damage to the property, but there were no casualties.
Samreh Police Station was alerted at around 1.30pm about the fire on the 40th floor of Saichol Mansion B, a 42-floor condo building on Charoen Nakhon Road in Bang Lampu Lang subdistrict. Officials evacuated more than 100 Thai and foreign residents of the building, while the firefighters put out the blaze in around 15 minutes.
Police said the fire damaged 20 square metres of area inside the bedroom of the condo unit. The damaged items included a large bed and other household items.
Police said the room was rented by an Indian family of five. The fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out when no one was in the unit. The family would be questioned later as part of an investigation into the cause of the fire.