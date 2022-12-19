Fire damages 40th-floor condo unit on banks of Chao Phraya

Police reported damage to the property, but there were no casualties.

Samreh Police Station was alerted at around 1.30pm about the fire on the 40th floor of Saichol Mansion B, a 42-floor condo building on Charoen Nakhon Road in Bang Lampu Lang subdistrict. Officials evacuated more than 100 Thai and foreign residents of the building, while the firefighters put out the blaze in around 15 minutes.