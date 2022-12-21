PTT, Bangchak 'will not raise' petrol prices during New Year holidays
The PTT Oil and Retail Business and Bangchak Corporation Plc have announced that they will not raise prices at their petrol stations during the New Year holidays.
PTT stations will maintain the current petrol and diesel prices from December 24 to January 3.
But if the global oil prices climb down, the company will reduce its oil retail prices accordingly, it said.
Bangchak, meanwhile, announced that its service stations will maintain prices from December 24 to January 2 but would reduce the retail prices proportionately if the global prices fall.
The current prices at PTT and Bangchak stations in Bangkok are:
▪︎ Petrol 95 octane: 41.86 baht per litre
▪︎ Gasohol 95: 34.45 baht per litre
▪︎ Gasohol 91: 34.18 baht per litre
▪︎ E20: 32.54 baht per litre
▪︎ E85: 32.69 baht per litre
▪︎ High premium diesel B7: 43.66 baht per litre
▪︎ B7 diesel: 34.94 baht per litre
▪︎ B10 diesel: 34.94 baht per litre
▪︎ B20 diesel: 34.94 baht per litre.