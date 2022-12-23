Rescuers scouring Chumphon islands for missing HTMS Sukhothai sailors

Rescuers are now checking islands and outcrops off Chumphon for any signs of the 23 sailors, who went missing when the Sukhothai sank in heavy seas about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday night. The vessel was knocked over and suffered an engine malfunction as it took on water.

The Navy said it is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre and Prachuap Khiri Khan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre.

Meanwhile, the First Naval Area Command redeployed its SeaFox underwater drone and divers to determine why the ship sank.

"We failed to get close to the warship yesterday due to strong tides," said Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of the First Naval Area Command.