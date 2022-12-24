Bangkok Film Festival 2023: New showcase for Thai film industry

Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the three-day event is expected to boost the Thai film industry and related businesses, as well as bring world-class entertainment to locals and visitors.

“I hope the festival will also stimulate the exchange of ideas and opinions in art and culture, as well as boost public awareness on the use of soft power to strengthen the economy,” he said.

Sanon added that the Bangkok Film Festival is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s grand “Colourful Bangkok” campaign, which promises 12 art and culture festivals throughout the year.

Also present at the Friday press conference were partners of the festival and key entities from the film industry, such as film producer and director of the World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, director of the internationally acclaimed film “Blue Again” Thapanee Loosuwan, and Adisak Limparungpattanakij, special adviser to the Nation Group.

Apart from showing films that have won awards and accolades internationally, the Bangkok Film Festival also features a special seminar entitled “Bangkok: The Creative City”, a workshop on film directing, editing, and screenwriting by experts, and a competition of short documentary films under the theme “Connecting Bangkok 2030” with combined prize money of 200,000 baht.

Meanwhile, a Thai film will be shown daily in the open space in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and visitors can also pick up bargains from booths selling products unique to Bangkok’s 50 districts.

