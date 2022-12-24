Govt urged to increase financial aid to students from impoverished families

Kraiyos told a press conference on Friday that investing a small amount of money to educate children and youths from poor families can free them from the cycle of poverty.

The number of poor students rose by nearly 50% over the last three years, from 900,000 to 1.3 million, as household incomes fell by 5%, according to the Equitable Education Fund.

It cited data from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council that said more than 2.5 million children and youths live in poverty, with household monthly incomes of less than 2,762 baht.

More than 1 million students live in extreme poverty, with household incomes of less than 34 baht per day or 1,044 baht per month, Kraiyos said.

The government should provide enough financial support to students living daily in extreme poverty to cover the cost of living as well as the cost of education, Kraiyos said.

Providing financial assistance to extremely poor students will reduce the school drop-out rate, he said.

"Sending children to school incurs some cost, so giving a bit more money to parents will encourage them to send their children to school," Kraiyos explained.