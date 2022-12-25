Japan’s naval chief expresses condolences over HTMS Sukhothai tragedy

Adm Sakai Ryo, chief of staff of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), said he was deeply shocked by the tragedy.

“On behalf of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, I express my deepest sympathies to you and all those who are suffering from the incident,” he said in the December 20 letter to Adm Chernchai Chomcherngpat. The letter was released late yesterday.

Adm Saka said he wanted to express his “great respect [for] your Navy’s resilience and your people’s strength and courage”.