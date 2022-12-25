Japan’s naval chief expresses condolences over HTMS Sukhothai tragedy
The chief of staff of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force has expressed condolences to his Thai counterpart over the tragic loss of lives in the sinking of the HTMS Sukhothai.
Adm Sakai Ryo, chief of staff of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), said he was deeply shocked by the tragedy.
“On behalf of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, I express my deepest sympathies to you and all those who are suffering from the incident,” he said in the December 20 letter to Adm Chernchai Chomcherngpat. The letter was released late yesterday.
Adm Saka said he wanted to express his “great respect [for] your Navy’s resilience and your people’s strength and courage”.
“Please remember the JMSDF’s thoughts and prayers are with you and your Navy during this time of difficulty.”
HTMS sank in the stormy sea off Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district on December 18. It was carrying 105 crew. Seventy-six crew members were rescued and 17 bodies have been recovered. Twelve crew members remain missing.
The Royal Thai Navy also posted on its Facebook page that a Spanish naval officer had posted his condolences on the social network. The post expressed sympathy for the Thai navy and the families of the missing crew. It said similar accidents have happened several times after sea water seeped into ships and reached their electronic controlling systems, making them uncontrollable.
The National Office of Buddhism announced on Sunday that the supreme patriarch has told the Sangha Supreme Council, the ruling body of monks, to order Buddhist temples nationwide to hold a special prayer ceremony for the HTMS Sukhothai tragedy.
Inthaporn Jun-iam, acting director of the office, said the council issued a circular on Saturday to all temples telling them to hold a special prayer ceremony on Sunday for the Navy. The ceremony aims to boost the morale of sailors and their families following the tragedy.