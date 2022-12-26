Delivery trucks urged to stay off roads to keep Thai roads safe during New Year's
Logistics companies have been asked to delay deliveries during the New Year break to reduce traffic congestion and road accidents.
The Department of Land Transport (DLT) said on Monday that trucks are advised to stay off the roads because many people will be travelling to their hometowns or other destinations from Thursday.
The New Year holidays run from Thursday to Monday (January 2).
“Hence we ask logistics companies to delay deliveries or avoid sending out empty trucks during this period, so traffic can keep moving,” DLT deputy director-general Seksom Akraphand said.
As for companies that have to continue using their delivery trucks during this period, he said drivers should be instructed to drive carefully, obey traffic rules, have their vehicles checked and follow the GPS.
He added that DLT has also sought cooperation from 30 agencies related to logistics, including the Land Transport Association of Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Board of Trade of Thailand and the Thai National Shippers' Council.
