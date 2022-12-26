Thailand tops list of Southeast Asian travel destinations

The survey also shows that most foreign travellers are paying attention to cultural and sustainable travel.

“Up to 91% of the respondents said they are looking for unique culture and heritage in their chosen destination,” he said. “Meanwhile, 72% of travellers seek to protect the environment at the local level.”

Anucha added that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to promote the country as a destination where people can travel all year round.

“TAT expects more than 11.5 million foreigners to visit Thailand this year, generating 50% of tourism dollars earned in 2019,” he said. “TAT also expects tourism revenue to rise up to 80% of pre-pandemic levels by next year.”

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the tourism industry generated 3.01 trillion baht in 2019, 1.93 trillion baht of which came from foreign tourists and 1.08 trillion baht from local travel.