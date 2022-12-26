Giant serpent sheds shimmering skin on Chao Phraya as 2023 beckons

The Serpenti Necklace Light Structure is dazzling visitors at Bangkok’s Iconsiam River Park after being let loose by luxury brand Bulgari.

Inspired by the Italian jeweller’s iconic Serpenti Necklace, the Naga will be shedding its glittering light skin at the riverside shopping complex until February 2.

The shimmering serpent’s 150,000 LED bulbs will also join firework displays lighting the skies along 2 kilometres of the Chao Phraya River on New Year’s Eve.

The Serpenti Necklace represents the concept of rebirth and is inspired by the beauty and craftsmanship of Roman jewellery, Bulgari explained.

It took nine months and over 150,000 LED lamps to design and build the 18.5-metre-tall “mother” serpent.

Bangkok is the latest stop on its world tour, following shimmering appearances at Bulgari flagship stores in Singapore, Tokyo and other fashion cities.

Viewers can also control the serpent’s light patterns via an app available at Line @BVLGARITH under the campaign slogan “I Believe in Wonder”.

Thai and international celebrities led by actress Davika Hoorne, Friend of the House Bulgari-South Asia Pacific, unveiled the latest addition to Bangkok’s riverside at party on December 22.