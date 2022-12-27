How to avoid holiday traffic jams on Bangkok-Northeast routes

Somprasong said 16,000 policemen will be deployed to direct traffic and assist motorists in the lower Northeast provinces of Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani during the New Year holiday.

Police and other agencies including local rescue foundations will staff checkpoints to help motorists during the holidays, Somprasong said.