Traffic congestion alerts flash up as New Year exodus begins early
Heavy traffic congestion signalled the start of migrant workers’ New Year exodus back to their hometowns in northern and northeastern provinces on Tuesday.
Highway No 304 (Suwinthawong Road) running from Prachin Buri’s Si Mahosot district to Nakhon Ratchasima was hit by congestion on Tuesday evening.
Traffic had slowed to a crawl from Khao Hin Son Intersection in Si Maha Phot district through Kabin Buri and Na Di districts.
Congestion was also seen at the Sam Thahan intersection in Kabin Buri district where vehicles were almost at a standstill in front of Kabin Buri Hospital. Traffic was slowed by vehicles leaving a petrol station about 200 metres ahead of the intersection as motorists took rest stops.
Congestion also built up about 10 kilometres down the road at Ban Khok Intersection.
Traffic police in Si Maha Phot and Kabin Buri said they expected the jams to get worse on Wednesday evening.
Elsewhere, police reported congestion in the northbound lanes of the Asia highway in Ayutthaya province on Wednesday. Traffic flow had slowed considerably in Bang Pa-in district on Wednesday morning.
Police said the vehicles crowding the road were moving at a slow but constant speed. However, congestion was building up at U-turn bridges and link roads to Highway No 356 at kilometre marker No 14 in Bang Pa-in. Highway 356 serves as a detour to avoid congestion in Suphanburi.
Traffic police expect the traffic situation to worsen on the evening of Thursday, the year’s last working day for many businesses.
Police have announced they will step up monitoring of roads from December 29 to January 4 to boost safety on the so-called “seven-dangerous days”.