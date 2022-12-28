Traffic congestion alerts flash up as New Year exodus begins early

Highway No 304 (Suwinthawong Road) running from Prachin Buri’s Si Mahosot district to Nakhon Ratchasima was hit by congestion on Tuesday evening.

Traffic had slowed to a crawl from Khao Hin Son Intersection in Si Maha Phot district through Kabin Buri and Na Di districts.

Congestion was also seen at the Sam Thahan intersection in Kabin Buri district where vehicles were almost at a standstill in front of Kabin Buri Hospital. Traffic was slowed by vehicles leaving a petrol station about 200 metres ahead of the intersection as motorists took rest stops.