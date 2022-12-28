Elite law enforcement unit investigating its own officers over alleged bribe
The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said on Wednesday that it is investigating DSI officers who allegedly accepted a bribe for allowing suspected criminals to walk free after a raid on a residence belonging to the Consulate General of the Republic of Nauru on December 22.
DSI officers have been accused of accepting a bribe for allowing the 11 Chinese nationals found at the residence in Bangkok's Sathorn district to walk free despite a complaint from Nauru’s Consulate General that they had been illegally occupying the residence.
The DSI announced the investigation after lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, said on Tuesday that DSI officers and other police accepted a payment of 20 million baht for the release of the 11 Chinese nationals found at the residence.
At least one of the 11 illegal occupants of the residence is wanted by Interpol, Atchariya said.
DSI officers said the residence was raided on December 22. John Yu, acting consul at Naru’s Consulate General, sent his first complaint to DSI about illegal occupants at the residence on December 9.
Yu asked the DSI to investigate the Chinese nationals living in the residence without permission, the department said.
The case could affect the relationship between Thailand and Nauru, DSI said.
Yu submitted a second letter on December 21, along with evidence, including photos of a car with a license plate for Consulate General staff.
"DSI would like to confirm that the operation was in line with the Consulate General's request," it said.
It added that the department would investigate its officers and clarify what happened as soon as it can.
