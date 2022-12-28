Elite law enforcement unit investigating its own officers over alleged bribe

DSI officers said the residence was raided on December 22. John Yu, acting consul at Naru’s Consulate General, sent his first complaint to DSI about illegal occupants at the residence on December 9.

Yu asked the DSI to investigate the Chinese nationals living in the residence without permission, the department said.

The case could affect the relationship between Thailand and Nauru, DSI said.

Yu submitted a second letter on December 21, along with evidence, including photos of a car with a license plate for Consulate General staff.

"DSI would like to confirm that the operation was in line with the Consulate General's request," it said.

It added that the department would investigate its officers and clarify what happened as soon as it can.

