37 road deaths as Thailand's New Year exodus begins

The Interior Ministry’s Road Safety Centre also reported that 37 people were killed in road accidents in the first of Thailand’s infamous “7 dangerous days”.

Meanwhile, early-bird motorists heading Northeast on the Friendship Highway hit congestion as early as Thursday night, as thousands of Bangkokians headed home to Isaan.

Bottlenecks were spotted on Phaholyothin and Asia highways in the early hours of Friday, the first day of the four-day weekend.