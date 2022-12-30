Gold royal regalia items on display for public at Ayutthaya museum

Many of the items on display are royal regalia and personal items of the kings from the Ayutthaya Period (1351-1767).

The new edifice at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum features gold artefacts discovered in the repositories of temples in the province, which is officially called Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The Ayutthaya Period temples include Wat Ratchaburana, Wat Mahathat, Wat Suwan Chedi, and Wat Phutthaisawan.

Among the 2,244 items on display are the Sword of Victory (Phra Sang Khan Chaisri) — one of the ancient royal regalia — Phra Kachathan royal elephant saddle, Chula Mongkut coronet, and Phra Suwan Mala hat.