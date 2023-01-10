Ministry probes claims that Thai academics are buying theses for promotion
Higher Education Minister Anek Laothamatas has ordered an urgent probe into claims that many university academics have purchased theses in a bid to gain promotion.
Anek announced the investigation on Tuesday after allegations raised by fellow academics were widely shared on social media.
The claims said that certain academics have either hired others to write research studies or merely purchased them to get their names published in international academic journals and claim credits needed for promotions at their universities.
“I would like to thank the academics and the media for showing concern and for pointing out loopholes in the publishing of academic work,” Anek said.
He also acknowledged that some academics may have presented others’ research work as their own.
“Universities must investigate this seriously and take swift action,” he said.
Ministry permanent secretary Siririrk Songwilai emphasised that Section 70 of the Higher Education Act explicitly bans people from hiring others to do research or writing in a bid to gain academic posts or promotions.
Siririrk said the same law prohibits people from selling their academic work or labour to others. The penalty for this practice is three years imprisonment or a maximum fine of 60,000 baht, he added.
Siririrk said he had told the Council of University Presidents of Thailand that universities must check their academics’ research and writing thoroughly.
He said the ministry has also dispatched teams to investigate universities and will pass on any evidence found to the council.