Cabinet okay to be sought for new Bangkok, Nakhon Nayok, Saraburi expressway link

Of the 33.4 billion baht earmarked, 7.3 billion baht will be spent on land expropriation, he said.

He added that the project’s net value at present is 29.47 billion baht and the benefit-cost ratio is 2.34 times, while its economic internal rate of return (EIRR) is 19.57%, much higher than the 12% EIRR requirement set by the NESDC.

The ETA governor added that the project’s environment impact assessment was also approved by the National Natural Resources and Environmental Commission last year.

A source from the advisory firm for the project said 950 rai of land will have to be expropriated for the first stage of the project.

The new expressway will link to the Chalong Rat elevated expressway at the Chatuchote gate across the Kanchanapisek eastern ring road, Hathai Rat and Nimit Mai roads before it returns to the ground level at the rest area of the expressway at kilometre marker 11+0404. The road will then elevate again across Klong Kao Road before turning north to connect with Lam Luk Ka Road near the lower Klong Kok Wa Road in Pathum Thani. The first stage will end at the linking point with the MR10 motorway at the Klong Sib subdistrict in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district.