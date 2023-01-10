Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers drop in first week of 2023

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Tuesday that 997 Covid patients had been hospitalised in the first week of January, averaging at about 142 per day. He said this was half the daily average compared to the last week of 2022, without elaborating.

As of press time, 382 Covid patients were in hospital for lung infections, while 242 of them were on ventilators. However, Tares said the number of lung infections and patients requiring ventilators has dropped by 28% and 30% respectively compared to the previous week.

In the first week of this year, 58 patients succumbed to Covid, averaging eight deaths per day.