Thailand ups effort to classify economic activities based on environment impact

The so-called Thailand Taxonomy standards will aid green financing as companies transition to the government’s BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economic model for sustainable development.

The new standards are being issued to combat increasing effects from global climate change, said Wipawin Promboon, BOT’s senior director of financial institutions strategy.

The Thailand Taxonomy will enable financial institutions to manage environment risks and offer businesses loans and other financial services to make their operations eco-friendly, Wipawin explained.

She said businesses should check whether they were environmentally friendly and find out how to adapt to green practises.

She added that the Thailand Taxonomy working team has been set up to ensure that the new standards meet the Kingdom’s context and international standards. The working team consists of representatives from the BOT, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Thai Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Thai Industries, and the energy and transport ministries.

"We are currently in the first phase, starting with the energy and transport sector which are significant activities in Thailand's economy and emit a large amount of greenhouse gas," she said.