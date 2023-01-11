Hard to block gambling websites legal in neighbouring countries: minister

After holding the first meeting of the national committee in charge of prevention and suppression of online crimes on Monday, Chaiwut said a lot of Thais have turned to use services of gambling websites opened in neighbouring countries, causing huge damage to the Thai economy.

He said the meeting agreed that there must be better ways to prevent access to such websites.

The meeting also discussed that pornography and human trafficking have become more rampant online, hence the committee saw the need to step up efforts to suppress online pornography and human trafficking.

The meeting resolved to have representatives from agencies in charge of suppression of human trafficking to sit on the committee, Chaiwut added.