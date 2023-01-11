How to avoid falling prey to fake internet banking websites
People should personally type the uniform resource locator (URL) of internet banking websites to prevent internet criminals from obtaining personal information, the IT chief of a leading bank said on Wednesday.
Bangkok Bank's head of Information Technology Security Management, Kitti Kosavisutte, advised people to avoid searching for internet banking website URLs via a search engine, as criminals could create fake URLs to obtain personal information, such as a one-time password.
The warning came after criminals managed to obtain internet banking users' personal information by luring them to click a fake internet banking website URL via search engines. The fake URL is reportedly similar to the real one.
He made it clear that Bangkok Bank does not have a policy to ask for personal information or documents.
"Customers should be careful and observe the website thoroughly before typing in their personal information," he cautioned.
He said Bangkok Bank is focusing on the development of technologies to ensure the safety of customers.
He added that people can request recommendations and assistance by contacting Bangkok Bank branches nationwide, call centre 1333 or 0 2645 5555.
