Search expanded for Romanian diver who failed to surface

Phuket resident Sebastian Somesan, 46, had dived down to a depth of about 30 metres to free the snagged anchor of his speedboat.

Somesan, along with fellow Romanian Alexandru Florin Miron and Thai woman Saowalak Kanhawong, left Nai Harn Beach on his speedboat “Shonica” on Sunday.

His friends said they dropped anchor about 100 metres from the shore, but when they wanted to move on they found the anchor was stuck. They said Somesan decided to dive down to free it but failed to surface after the anchor was released.

Miron and Saowalak said they searched for the missing man before calling emergency services.