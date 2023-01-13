Unicef celebrates 75 years of unwavering commitment to children in Thailand

Over these 75 years, Unicef has worked with the Government of Thailand and partners to improve children’s lives and advance their rights in every aspect, including health, education, protection from harm, and participation in society.

This shared commitment will be publicly celebrated in a new series of videos entitled Commitment For Children, beginning today and running throughout the year on Unicef Thailand’s social media channels. The series kicks off with Unicef Representative for Thailand Kyungsun Kim, Friend of Unicef Min Pechaya Wattanamontri and Watwareee Chaimongkol, member of Unicef’s Young People Advisory Board who make their pledges to promote and protect children’s well-being, particularly the most vulnerable. Unicef will continue to work with all partners to turn these commitments into lasting positive changes.

Unicef’s work in Thailand has already achieved many historic, lifesaving milestones. Some of these include the first nationwide vaccination programme against tuberculosis in 1953, a school milk programme created to alleviate protein deficiency in the 1960s, the promotion of early childhood and primary school education in 1964, legislation ensuring salt iodization in 2011, and the adoption of the Child Support Grant as a vital social protection scheme for children in 2015.