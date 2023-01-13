Thailand passes baton to Vietnam for coordinating Asia-Europe summit

ASEM senior officials expressed appreciation for what they described as Thailand's excellent coordination over the past two years, which they agreed was a very challenging period.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the group managed to form common stances on many global issues, especially during the 13th ASEM Summit hosted by Cambodia in November 2021.

Thailand was also commended for its active engagement with other ASEM coordinators.

Senior officials also exchanged views on how to further enhance cooperation between Asean and Europe.