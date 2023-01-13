Thailand passes baton to Vietnam for coordinating Asia-Europe summit
Thailand handed over the Asean Group Coordinatorship for the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) framework to Vietnam on Thursday.
Asi Mamanee, director-general of the Department of European Affairs and the senior Thai official for ASEM, passed on his role to Tran Bao Ngoc, ASEM senior official for Vietnam, in a virtual meeting.
ASEM senior officials expressed appreciation for what they described as Thailand's excellent coordination over the past two years, which they agreed was a very challenging period.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the group managed to form common stances on many global issues, especially during the 13th ASEM Summit hosted by Cambodia in November 2021.
Thailand was also commended for its active engagement with other ASEM coordinators.
Senior officials also exchanged views on how to further enhance cooperation between Asean and Europe.
ASEM is the only summit-level forum between Asia and Europe, covering three areas of cooperation: political, economic, and social and cultural. The summits give leaders from Asia and Europe the opportunity to exchange ideas in person.
Thailand is a founding member of ASEM. It hosted the first ASEM summit, which was held in Bangkok in 1996.
