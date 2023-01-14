Immigration police arrest 3 South Koreans wanted for investment scams

The Immigration Bureau told the press on Friday that it has been hunting for foreign suspects hiding in the country after Interpol issued a red notice at the request of South Korea.

The three suspects – Kim, 54; Yang, 60; and Ye Jun, 51 – have been accused of scamming many people out of as much as 1.6 billion baht. The three pretended to be owners of five textile firms in South Korea and sold shares to potential investors with the offer of inflated profits.

Police said that in early December last year, they arrested Ye Jun in Chonburi for overstaying his visa and he is under custody.

On Tuesday, police arrested Kim and Yang at a golf course in Pathum Thani following a tip-off. They too were charged with overstaying their visa.

Investigation revealed that Kim entered Thailand on July 25 and Yang on August 3 last year.

Both arrived on a visa-exempt stamp for 90 days, and their visa expired on October 22 and October 31, respectively.

The suspects reportedly admitted that they fled to a condominium in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area after learning of Ye Jun’s arrest.

The Immigration Police have coordinated with the South Korean Embassy and Interpol to transfer the suspects to South Korea to face legal action.