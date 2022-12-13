27 Thai immigration police officers found to be aiding Chinese triads

Deputy National Police chief General Surachet Hakparn told the press on Sunday that investigators came to this conclusion after interrogating 27 suspects over the past two weeks.

He said some of the suspects broke down and admitted to their crimes due to overwhelming evidence.

“I believe more immigration police officers are involved,” he said, vowing to take strong action against these officers with no exceptions.

Police launched a nationwide investigation last month after former massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuwit Kamolvisit provided information on alleged Chinese triads operating in Thailand.

The tip-off quickly led to an arrest warrant being issued for alleged triad kingpin Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant.

Chaiyanat is married to a senior Thai police officer and has gained Thai citizenship through this marriage.

He surrendered to police on November 23 and has been denying all charges.

Police believe Chinese triads are operating in at least 18 provinces, including Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Udon Thani.