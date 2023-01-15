Catamaran lost in Phuket found adrift near Indonesia
A catamaran that had gone missing late last month was spotted floating near Indonesian waters.
The Phuket Marine Office said on Saturday that the catamaran had been spotted by the captain of a fishing boat on the edge of Thai territorial waters.
The catamaran named Marcopolo had been reported missing by owner Marco Ceferin on December 30. Ceferin told Phuket’s Chalong police that the catamaran had disappeared from its dock in Nai Harn Bay.
Chalong police then called on the network of fishing boats in Phuket and nearby provinces to keep an eye out for the missing boat.
At 8am on Friday, the Phuket Marine Office received a call from the manager of a fishing boat, who said the boat’s captain had spotted the catamaran adrift near Indonesian waters.
The manager was then advised to have the catamaran tied to her boat to prevent it from floating away. Nobody was found aboard the catamaran and the fishing boat crew confirmed it was Marcopolo.
The marine office has asked for the catamaran to be towed back to shore and has informed its owner to retrieve it on Sunday.