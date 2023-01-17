background-defaultbackground-default
Govt House gates festooned with red lanterns ahead of Chinese New Year

TUESDAY, January 17, 2023

Bright red lanterns have been hoisted up at all entrances of Government House to mark the Year of the Rabbit.

As of Tuesday, visitors and reporters on the Parliament beat caught sight of the lanterns at the gates.

Thailand has a large Chinese community and they believe the Deng Lun (red lanterns) welcome blessings from sacred beings. Govt House gates festooned with red lanterns ahead of Chinese New Year

Normally these lanterns are put up at the entrance and replaced on the occasion of Chinese New Year every year.

Govt House gates festooned with red lanterns ahead of Chinese New Year The Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, this year.

