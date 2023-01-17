Govt House gates festooned with red lanterns ahead of Chinese New Year
Bright red lanterns have been hoisted up at all entrances of Government House to mark the Year of the Rabbit.
As of Tuesday, visitors and reporters on the Parliament beat caught sight of the lanterns at the gates.
Thailand has a large Chinese community and they believe the Deng Lun (red lanterns) welcome blessings from sacred beings.
Normally these lanterns are put up at the entrance and replaced on the occasion of Chinese New Year every year.
The Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, this year.