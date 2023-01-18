Stung by recent scandals, DSI chief transferred at his ‘own suggestion’
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin on Wednesday swapped the chiefs of two key agencies — the Department of Special Investigation and the Central Institute of Forensic Science.
In a sudden transfer order dated Wednesday, Somsak moved DSI director-general Trairit Temahiwong to acting director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science in place of Suriya Singhakamol, who took over as acting DSI chief.
The minister’s order stated that the reason for the transfer was “for the sake of good order and efficiency of work at the Department of Special Investigation and Central Institute of Forensic Science".
The transfer took immediate effect.
Trairit had been appointed DSI chief on October 1, 2021.
Trairit told The Nation after the transfer order that he had himself asked for the move following a series of accusations of corruption against DSI officials.
He said he directly reported to the team of aides of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and suggested that he would like to be removed from his post to pave the way for the ongoing investigations against DSI officials.
Trairit said he had been holding the post for over a year and it was enough for him.
He said he had tried his best during the past year to make DSI officials, who were transferred from several agencies, to work with integrity.
He said his achievements included helping the government reclaim 178 rai (nearly 28.5 hectares) of land worth 50 billion baht in Phuket from a tycoon who had got it unlawfully and also reclaimed 300 rai (48 hectares) of watershed forests in Nan province.
In the latest scandal that has cast a shadow over the department, senior DSI officials were accused of demanding bribes from Chinese tycoons who were carrying out unlawful businesses in Thailand.