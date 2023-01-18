Stung by recent scandals, DSI chief transferred at his ‘own suggestion’

In a sudden transfer order dated Wednesday, Somsak moved DSI director-general Trairit Temahiwong to acting director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science in place of Suriya Singhakamol, who took over as acting DSI chief.

The minister’s order stated that the reason for the transfer was “for the sake of good order and efficiency of work at the Department of Special Investigation and Central Institute of Forensic Science".

The transfer took immediate effect.

Trairit had been appointed DSI chief on October 1, 2021.