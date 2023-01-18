Deadly ‘baby crystal’ beads still banned, watchdog warns

The beads, which expand in size in water, have been banned since 1984 because they are dangerous, the watchdog announced on its Facebook page.

It said this after Facebook user “Kat Kattaleeya'' wrote on the platform that her toddler almost died after swallowing a single bead.

Kat said she took her toddler to a hospital after he could not stop vomiting.

A CT scan found that a bead was lodged in his intestine, and that it had swelled in size.