2023: What's in the Rabbit's hat for you this year?  

RABBIT (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbits may find this year a little challenging, especially since they are likely to clash with the “Grand Duke”. Finances could be a problem, especially if they are not cautious. However, hard work and attention to detail will help in the long run – though Rabbits should keep an eye out for jealous colleagues. Love-wise, single Rabbits are advised against hooking up just for the sake of it, while those already committed may have trouble with their partner. Rabbits may be bad-tempered or moody this year and are advised against making impulsive decisions.





DRAGON (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

This is a year of ups and downs for the fiery Dragon, with outcomes uncertain. Professionally, they are advised to keep their head down and work hard, as dedication will pay in the long run. Financial life may be a bit difficult, so be prepared. On the relationship front, single Dragons are advised to be careful who they choose, while couples should take care of their partners as things may get turbulent. To keep problems at bay, pay attention to your health, exercise, and keep a cool head.



SNAKE (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This year promises to be fairly good for Snakes, especially their finances. Snakes who have been working hard could find that their diligence starts paying off. Those in business will encounter more opportunities, though those working for others may suffer jealousy from co-workers if they don’t keep their heads down. In terms of love, Snakes will be generally lucky and make excellent friendships that may grow into more. Those already paired off can expect the relationship to last, provided both partners make time for each other. Snakes are advised not to neglect their health this year and seek medical advice if they have any problems.





HORSE (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horses are urged to remain positive this year despite the setbacks. Those running a business are advised to be careful with their investments, especially if they are planning to expand. Career-wise, they may face difficulties initially, but eventually things will fall into place. Single Horses may not be very lucky in love this year, while those in couples may suffer quarrels – though handled properly, they should not cause long-term damage. Horses will be generally healthy this year but should be on guard for liver and stomach complaints.





SHEEP (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

The Year of the Rabbit will be generally lucky for the Sheep – especially when it comes to work. They will encounter good financial fortune, though they are still advised to keep a check on their spending. Building a network will be beneficial for those in business, while employees can expect a promotion or raise. When it comes to love, though, the grass may lose its shine if Sheep become too possessive. To keep peace, couples are advised to give each other space, while singles are urged to look (and look again) before hooking up. Health is generally good for the Sheep this year provided they don’t get too stressed out at work.

MONKEY (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

The Water Rabbit may bring a year of peace, blessings and happiness for Monkeys. Their hard work and perseverance should finally pay off, though they should be wary of get-rich-quick schemes. Those in business should be cautious before expanding, while those working for others may just make a breakthrough. This year shines very bright for Monkey’s love prospects, but if they prefer singledom, they should not push themselves into a relationship. Those already in love are expected to strengthen their bonds. Healthwise, they may face some minor problems.





ROOSTER (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1992, 2005, 2017)

This year will be financially average for Roosters, and they are advised against making rash decisions. Those in business should think twice before investing, while employees may have to make some adjustments. Roosters in a relationship may suffer some turbulence and must pay attention learn to work-life balance. Single Roosters, however, may have to work very hard to find the right one. On the health front, Roosters can expect a year of flourishing and stability provided they adopt good habits.





DOG (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

The Water Rabbit year brings luck and fortune for the Dog, both financially and in relationships. Dogs can make good returns on investments and breakthroughs in their jobs. Those in government jobs will do particularly well, provided they seize opportunities at the right time. Dogs are also very lucky in love this year, especially single pooches, who can expect to enjoy many romantic encounters. Those already in a relationship, however, should work hard at being faithful if they want to maintain harmony at home. Dogs are advised to adopt healthy habits to avoid physical problems.





PIG (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This year may bring Pigs everything they have been waiting for. Their overall financial fortunes will be fairly good this year, with great opportunities for expansion and promotion. Pigs in the sales and finance industry will do particularly well, while those running businesses will find lots of support from friends. The Pig will also be very lucky in love this year, so singles should seek the “right one” for that romantic fairy-tale. Homelife for those with partners will be harmonious and loving. Health for Pigs will be average, though, and the advice is to avoid overindulgence and too many sleepless nights.

Compiled by Ramona Varma



