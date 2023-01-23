Yaowarat Road glitters with light and colour for Chinese New Year
Bangkok’s Chinatown was bustling with visitors on Sunday as hundreds of locals and foreigners arrived to enjoy Chinese New Year celebrations.
Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the celebrations were organised to preserve culture and stimulate the economy in the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis.
Yaowarat Road was awash with colour on Sunday as most celebrants wore red, which is considered auspicious in Chinese belief.
“This year’s celebration was great!” the governor declared.
Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the ministry had cooperated with its Chinese counterpart and the Chinese embassy to organise the festival.
“Despite restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, both countries still have strong ties,” he said, thanking Beijing for promoting Thailand as a top destination after almost three years of strict Covid-19 restrictions.
"Thailand is ready to welcome all Chinese people, and they can look at our country as their second home,” he added.
Apart from Chadchart and Phiphat, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn was also present at the celebrations, as were three Hong Kong celebrities – Michelle Yim, Yam Tat Wah and Roger Wu.
Thai alternative rockers “Paper Planes”, whose song “Bad Boy” was a big hit, also took to the stage to the delight of youngsters.
Yaowarat Road, meanwhile, will be sparkling with light and colour from 6pm to midnight every evening until February 15. On display is a 2-metre-tall rabbit at the Royal Jubilee Gate, as this is the Year of the Rabbit in Chinese astrology.
The two countries are marking the 48th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, and TAT is expecting a steady influx of visitors from China.
