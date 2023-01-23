Yaowarat Road glitters with light and colour for Chinese New Year

Apart from Chadchart and Phiphat, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn was also present at the celebrations, as were three Hong Kong celebrities – Michelle Yim, Yam Tat Wah and Roger Wu.

Thai alternative rockers “Paper Planes”, whose song “Bad Boy” was a big hit, also took to the stage to the delight of youngsters.

Yaowarat Road, meanwhile, will be sparkling with light and colour from 6pm to midnight every evening until February 15. On display is a 2-metre-tall rabbit at the Royal Jubilee Gate, as this is the Year of the Rabbit in Chinese astrology.

The two countries are marking the 48th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, and TAT is expecting a steady influx of visitors from China.

Related stories:

Pheu Thai launches campaign in Bangkok's Chinatown ahead of CNY

Incense stick innovation aims to cut cancer risk at Chinese New Year

Bangkok’s annual light and digital art festival “Awakening Bangkok 2022” returns for its 5th edition to the Charoenkrung-Talad Noi neighborhood