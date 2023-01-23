Belgian man collects trash to support boyfriend’s family in Singburi
A 61-year-old Belgian man, who goes by the name Willie, has been earning a living in Singburi by collecting empty bottles.
Willie lives with his 32-year-old boyfriend Cherdsak (surname withheld) and the boyfriend’s parents in Khai Bang Rachan district.
Apart from collecting bottles, the family also earns a living from gathering raintree leaves to be sold to fertiliser factories for 35 baht per bag.
Cherdsak said he met Willie three years ago in Pattaya, adding that the Belgian man left his country after being fed up with life as a family man.
He had been forced to marry a woman in his younger years and their son is now managing the family tour agency.
"Willie never returned to Belgium after leaving it six years ago," Cherdsak said.
Meanwhile, Cherdchai’s father Ping said Willie is a good son-in-law as he works hard and helps with household chores. He added that Willie earns about 1,000 baht a month from collecting bottles, and this covers the family’s power and water bills.
“My son asked Willie to stop collecting bottles, but he does not listen,” Ping said.
Related stories:
Tax waiver for foreign actors in Thailand gets final stamp of approval
Hunt on for foreigner found catching parrotfish off Krabi
Netizens demand action against foreigner seen catching parrotfish