Songkran on Unesco list for consideration as intangible cultural heritage
Unesco has included Songkran festival in a tentative list to be considered as Thailand's intangible cultural heritage.
Thailand now has four items awaiting consideration at the end of this year — Khon, traditional Thai massage, Nora, and Songkran.
Intangible cultural heritage is considered by member states of Unesco in relation to the tangible World Heritage focusing on intangible aspects of culture.
In 2001, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation had made a survey among states and non-governmental organisations to try to agree on a definition. The Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage was drafted in 2003 for its protection and promotion.
Thailand, under the Culture Ministry's Department of Cultural Promotion, has determined seven categories of the country's intangible cultural heritage to be submitted to Unesco every year.
The seven categories are: performing arts, craftsmanship, folk literature, sports, traditions, wisdom and languages.
Thailand also aims to propose many other items to Unesco, such as Muay Thai, Phi Ta Khon, rice topped with curry and mango sticky rice.
Related stories:
Cambodian martial art added to World Heritage List
Thailand, Singapore, two other nations to nominate kebaya for Unesco listing
Major glaciers, including Dolomites and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 - UNESCO report