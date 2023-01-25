Bangkok’s new central station derailed by diesel smoke, car damage and typos
State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has vowed improvements at Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal after numerous complaints from passengers.
The agency admitted “many issues” had arisen at the new 34-billion-baht national terminus in Chatuchak district after it became the hub for long-distance trains running North, Northeast and South last week.
"SRT governor Nirut Maneepan has ordered its officials to improve services in response to passengers' complaints as soon as possible," SRT public relations director Ekarat Sriarayanpong said on Tuesday.
Delays caused by damage to carriages would be solved as soon as possible by procuring new carriages, he said.
He said staffing levels would be beefed up to ensure timely information is conveyed over loudspeakers and in person to passengers.
He also apologised for confusion caused by misspelling of destinations.
"Regarding typos on trains' destination signs that went viral on social media, the SRT would like to apologise for this failure," he said.
The signs should be corrected this week, he added.
Meanwhile, air purifiers have been installed to solve the problem of smoke pollution on second-floor platforms caused by diesel trains.
He added that the SRT plans to use electric locomotives to tackle the pollution issue in the long term.
