Bangkok’s new central station derailed by diesel smoke, car damage and typos

Delays caused by damage to carriages would be solved as soon as possible by procuring new carriages, he said.

He said staffing levels would be beefed up to ensure timely information is conveyed over loudspeakers and in person to passengers.

He also apologised for confusion caused by misspelling of destinations.

"Regarding typos on trains' destination signs that went viral on social media, the SRT would like to apologise for this failure," he said.

The signs should be corrected this week, he added.