Giant waves cause floods in Prachuap Khiri Khan province

High waves can be observed along the province’s eight-kilometre-long east coast, starting from the Khao Ta Mong Lai Forest Park to Prachuap Khiri Khan Air Force Base (Wing 5).

The strong waves are a result of the strengthening northeast monsoon that is expected to prevail over the Gulf and the South from Wednesday until next Monday, according to the Thailand Meteorological Department.

The department also forecast isolated heavy rains in the South that may cause flooding throughout the week. On Wednesday, the roads along Prachuap Khiri Khan’s coastline were already flooded with water about 30cm high. A local said the flood was solely caused by the waves as not a single drop of rain was seen since morning.

Street vendors along the coastline have had to close their shops due to the floods, but some foreign tourists were seen sunbathing on the beach, admiring the view of the fierce waves smashing the coast.

The provincial authority has banned swimming in the sea as well as all kinds of aquatic sports for safety until further notice.

Over 100 small fishing boats in Prachuap Khiri Khan also stayed ashore on Wednesday to wait out the bad weather.